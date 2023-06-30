Driver gets 6 years, 8 months in DUI collision that killed Bakersfield teen

Jun. 29—A man whose intoxicated driving led to the death of a 15-year-old was sentenced Thursday six years and eight months behind bars.

The family of Jaime Perez spoke through tears as they described their unhappiness with the sentence and the decision of Timothy Leal, 18, to drive while intoxicated. The victim's older sister, Jesmin Stevens, remembered her brother was a vibrant person who had an old soul. Family members mentioned Perez aspired to cut hair.

California Highway Patrol officers said Leal was driving a stolen Kia Optima west on Irene Street in February 2023 when he failed to brake at a stop sign on Alta Vista Drive. He drove into the car of Donald Olsson, whose truck rolled over and came to rest against a house, the CHP has said. Jaime Perez was a passenger in Leal's car.

Leal showed "signs and symptoms of intoxication," CHP has said. The defendant pleaded no contest this month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.

Charges of a DUI causing injury, a hit-and-run causing death, stealing a vehicle, willful cruelty to a child and a hit-and-run resulting in property damage were dismissed.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Stallings read aloud a letter written by Olsson in which the then-80-year-old detailed how his right shoulder still bothers him. Olsson also noted how he could have died in the incident, while praying that prison helps Leal become a better person.

Stevens, the older sister of Perez, raised her voice as she reached the end of her victim impact statement describing the immeasurable loss of Jaime, also known as "Little Jasper," to her. She said Jaime considered Leal a close friend.

But she wonders how Leal could look at her brother's life draining away next to him and run away.

"You left him to take his last breath alone," Stevens said while looking directly at Leal.

The defendant didn't react as five families described their pain. Deputy Public Defender Patricia Ziegler-Lopez, representing Leal, noted her client is remorseful and sorry.

Anjelica Perez, Jaime's 40-year-old mother, cried often during the hearing. When she comes home, she expects her son to be there, playing music in his room.

But she breaks down when reality strikes that her baby won't be coming back and she hears music he used to listen to, according to a letter written by Anjelica and read aloud by a victim's advocate with the Kern County District Attorney's office, Nicole Iturriria.

She doesn't forgive Leal because she doesn't have a heart to forgive — it was stolen by Leal after her son died, the letter said.

"I hope you know that you are a murderer and a thief," according to the letter. "I hope for the rest of your life this haunts you, like it haunts me."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.