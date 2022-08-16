Driver gets away after ramming cruiser, leading officers on multi-county pursuit

A police pursuit that started in Middletown and ended near Centerville ended without an arrest Monday night.

Middletown officers were on patrol when they saw a person firing shots from the driver’s window of a red Pontiac in the area of 1500-B of Jacoby Avenue just before 5:14 p.m.

Police started to give the driver commands as the vehicle pulled over, but then the driver drove away from the scene and police began to chase after them.

During the pursuit, police said the driver of the Pontiac rammed a Middletown cruiser, according to a release.

Officers eventually ended their pursuit of the Pontiac at I-675 and exit 4A in the Centerville area due to “erratic driving and very heavy traffic.”

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol later found the vehicle on I-675, but the driver was not with it. A weapon and shell casing were found inside.

A K9 unit was requested and attempted to track the driver, but they were not found.

The incident remains under investigation.