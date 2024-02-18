Driver gets ‘detained’ by witness after allegedly hitting pedestrian, trying to run away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and attempting to flee the scene before being stopped by a witness, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The driver — identified as Julian Navarrete, 24 — was arrested for six different offenses: driving under the influence after having a prior felony DUI, failure to remain at an accident involving injury, no valid license, failure to stay in one lane, obstruction of justice and refusing a chemical test.

According to police documents, officers were called to the scene of a traffic incident involving a pedestrian, where witnesses reported seeing Navarrete get out of the car and run away from the accident.

The affidavit states that the pedestrian was pinned against a wall by Navarrete’s car and taken to the hospital with a broken femur and a “large laceration” on the leg with the broken femur.

A witness pursued Navarrete and “detained him until officers arrived,” according to the affidavit. Navarrete allegedly did not provide his name to officers when they asked, and he also reportedly attempted to prevent officers from seeing his ID.

According to arrest documents, an officer was able to “smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverage” on Navarrete’s breath, in addition to observing his eyes, which were reported to be watery and bloodshot.

Officers asked Navarrete to submit to several tests, including standing on one leg and walking along a straight line, according to the affidavit.

When attempting a blood draw to further examine Navarrete, several officers had to use a “reasonable amount of force to hold his arm still,” according to the affidavit.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

