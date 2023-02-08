Driver gets fines, community service in Boulder injury crash

Feb. 7—The driver accused of hitting and injuring a woman crossing Canyon Boulevard last summer was sentenced to community service and fines.

Zachary Heine, 32, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder County Court to careless driving resulting in injury and unsafe or defective vehicle, both traffic infractions.

Heine was sentenced to fines and court costs, including a $165 traffic fine, and ordered to complete 16 hours of community service, according to online court records.

According to Boulder police, a 61-year-old woman was crossing the 900 block of Canyon Boulevard at 6:37 a.m. Aug. 15 near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library when she was struck by Heine, who was driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Canyon.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman was taken to the Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital in critical condition but survived her injuries.

Heine remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. Police have said intoxication was not a factor.