Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say

A driver fleeing from a police officer who tried to pull him over was later impaled during a crash, authorities in Pennsylvania said.

The officer was on patrol when they saw the driver turn and drive into oncoming traffic at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he began speeding away, police said. The driver eventually crashed into “a large section of fence” and took down a light pole, according to the bureau.

“The driver was trapped in the vehicle with his leg impaled by a piece of metal,” police said. Emergency Medical Service responders were called to remove him from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

