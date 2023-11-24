Driver gets long prison term for killing state troopers, pedestrian on I-95

The driver who struck and killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on Interstate 95 last year will serve a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in Philadelphia this week.

Jayana Webb, of Norristown, was accused of fatally striking Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, of Bristol Borough, Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, of Trappe, Montgomery County, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, along the southbound side of the highway near the Philadelphia sports stadiums on March 21, 2022.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Offie said Webb pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of driving under the influence.

In doing so, Webb received a lengthy sentence that will keep her behind bars for decades.

First Judicial District Judge Barbara McDermott sentenced Webb to 27½ to 60 years in prison after accepting her plea.

Webb's plea came less than two weeks before she was scheduled to be tried.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Webb's plea will spare the victim's families the pain of reliving the fatal incident through a lengthy trial, and also expedites the closure of the case overall.

"[The] conviction of Jayana Webb is a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory," read a portion of a statement from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. "I want to thank ADA Jeffrey Hojnowski and our team in the Homicide/Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, for a skillful investigation and prosecution that avoided a jury trial, which would have undoubtedly been retraumatizing for the families of Trooper Mack, Trooper Sisca, and Mr. Oliveras.

"This matter will formally conclude next Tuesday when Ms. Webb is to turn herself in before the court."

Mack was married with children; Sisca and wife expected first child

Mack lived in Bristol Borough with his wife and two daughters. He had been with state police since 2014.

Mack served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, played rugby and was an Eagles fan. Mack was also an assistant coach at Truman.

“He was an awesome addition to our family. He would work long hours and still show up for the players. The countless hours he has dedicated to our players has left a huge imprint on all of them,” said Truman coach Mike Walczak.

“This was his first season away from us due to him having increased hours on the force as well as his commitment to the National Guard."

Mack, who was known as Marty, and his wife, Stephanie, were both Albright University graduates and bought their home in the borough in 2018.

Sisca had been a trooper since February 2021 and lived in Montgomery County with his wife, who was expecting his first child with his wife at the time of the crash. He had been with state police for a little over a year at the time of his death.

Jayana Webb struck, killed troopers and pedestrian after night of heavy drinking

During Webb's preliminary hearing in June 2022, testimony revealed Webb had been pulled over by troopers shortly before the crash but was not issued a ticket, and was allowed to continue driving. While troopers had Webb pulled over, they received a call that someone, later identified as Oliveras, was walking on the highway.

Stephanie Mack, widow of Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III, stands next to his portrait, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, during the second annual Unity Day in Bristol Borough.

They left Webb with a warning.

A toxicologist testified Webb had a blood alcohol content of .211, which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive, and had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Testimony also revealed she was going in excess of 80 mph and sending a tweet to her social media account at the time of the crash.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Drunk driver sentenced for killing two PA state troopers, pedestrian