Driver gets prison term, lifetime license ban for fatal traffic crash in Canton Township

CANTON ‒ A 26-year-old Canton man will spend a year in prison for causing a traffic crash that killed his 23-year-old passenger Kyle O. Gill on Jan. 14.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt sentenced Tyler G. Scullion on Monday after he pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, reckless driving and speeding.

Haupt suspended Scullion's driver's license for life, fined him $1,000 and gave him credit against his sentence for time already spent in jail. He could spend up to two years on probation after prison.

The judge gave Scullion credit for taking responsibility for his crimes.

"There's still no winners in cases like this," Haupt said. "What I ask of you going forward is that you don't let this happen again. Please share your story."

Defense attorney Kevin McCue spoke on his client's behalf.

"He is a hard-working, gainfully employed member of society," he said. "He is supporting a 4-year-old child with his girlfriend."

Assistant County Prosecutor Seth Marcum said the victim's grandmother was behind the plea agreement reached between the prosecution and defense.

No representative of the victim's family appeared in court.

Scullion did not speak on his own behalf. He gave short answers to the judge's questions about his understanding of the plea.

The crash that kill Kyle Gill

The fatal one-vehicle crash occurred at 3:10 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at state Route 43 in Canton Township.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scullion's 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was northbound when it traveled off the left side of the road and hit two guardrails, overturning and throwing Scullion and Gill.

Gill was found about 75 feet away. Scullion was found near the vehicle with injuries that were described at the time as incapacitating. Neither wore a seat belt.

The patrol crash report says Scullion's blood alcohol content was 0.125%. The legal limit for driving is0.08% in Ohio.

Gill, a native of Boynton Beach, Florida, was remembered in his obituary as someone who enjoyed spending time with his friends and anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah. The tribute said he was survived by his siblings, Adam Gill and Tony Erickson, Khloe, Kylie, Kameron, Mahalia, Brandon and Kelsey; father, Gary Gill and family; and his grandmother, Candace Pryor.

