Driver gets probation in DWI pursuit

Nov. 24—A Janesville woman who led authorities on a high-speed chase trying to avoid another DWI in 2019 was sentenced to probation.

Alysa Marie Hoeppner, 52, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and DWI last month and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

In November 2019, Hoeppner led authorities on a 5-mile pursuit in the Madison Lake area that reached 90 mph before she pulled over, according to a court complaint. There was wine in her vehicle, she admitted she had been drinking and said she didn't stop because she didn't want to get another DWI.

She spent a day in jail. Additional jail time was stayed and she was sentenced to two years of probation.

She recently completed probation on her first DWI charge, which she accrued in Waseca County less than a month before the chase.