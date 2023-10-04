Driver in GJPD building crash pleads guilty to two felony charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Nathan Chacon, who drove his truck into the lobby of Grand Junction’s police station back in January, pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of criminal mischief and an amended charge of 2nd degree assault. He was originally charged with 6 separate charges, including first-degree attempted murder.

The maximum sentence Chacon could receive from the Department of Corrections for both charges is 20 years plus parole, but he is eligible to argue for a community-based sentence under the plea deal.

The county is seeking $312 thousand dollars in restitution, if agreed to at the time of sentencing. Sentencing is set for November 27, 2023, at 9 a.m.

