Driver goes to Cobb auto mechanic to pick up truck, ends up in handcuffs

Police say a man chased a Cobb County mechanic with a loaded gun during a fight over a non-refundable deposit.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at DA Basics Auto Care Monday, where she talked to owner Dain Hines.

Police said Louis Burks showed up to the auto shop on Austell Road to pick up his truck and ended up in handcuffs.

“The guy was standing right here with the gun pointed at us,” Hines said. “I was just doing my job, and I got a gun pulled on me.”

Hines said he was sure Burks was going to pull the trigger.

Hines said Burks needed his truck back earlier than expected and had made plans to get it towed to another shop to finish the work.

“He’s like, ‘So where’s my money? I need my $125,’” Hines said. “That was the deposit I requested to begin the work, and I had already been working on it for over a week.”

Hines said Burks pulled out a loaded gun and cocked it like he was ready to shoot.

“He chased me around the car, twice,” Hines said.

Hines recorded a video on his cell phone while another customer called 911.

“He (the other customer) had my back, and if he wasn’t here, I probably would have been shot,” Hines said.

According to the arrest warrant, Burks told police the gun was holstered on his waist. But when he was asked a second time Burks told police he only held the gun to the side.

Cellphone video shows police checking Burks for weapons.

“I’m pretty shaken up,” Hines said. “It was a tragic situation.”

Hines said he believes Burks was on edge because he had a death in the family. That’s why he wanted to pick his car up earlier than planned.

It’s unclear what charges Burks is facing.

