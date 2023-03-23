Driver going 100 mph was rushing girlfriend to Taco Bell for interview, Florida cops say

A driver reached 100 mph and swerved around a police officer in a no-passing zone as he was rushing his girlfriend to a job interview at a Taco Bell, Florida police said.

A lieutenant stopped the driver at around 2 p.m. on March 21 after seeing him speed around his patrol vehicle in a black Mercedes and nearly hit an oncoming dump truck, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Bay Police Department.

The dump truck swerved into the shoulder of the road to avoid a head-on collision with the Mercedes, the affidavit says. The lieutenant also had to swerve off the road so that the Mercedes wouldn’t crash, police said.

The Mercedes passed another vehicle in the no-passing zone before the driver pulled over to the right-hand shoulder, the affidavit says.

The driver then approached the lieutenant and “spontaneously admitted” that he had been speeding in order to get his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell, according to the affidavit. The driver had been going about 100 mph in an area where the speed limit was 40 mph, police said.

There were also three juvenile passengers in the car, the affidavit says.

Police arrested the driver on charges of reckless driving, child neglect and habitual traffic offender because his license was suspended at the time, according to the affidavit.

His bond was set at $8,500, police said.

Palm Bay is about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

