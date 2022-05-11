Driver going 110 mph as girlfriend breastfed baby said he needed restroom, TN cops say

When police pulled over a vehicle going 110 miles per hour in Tennessee, they found a woman and a 1-year-old in the passenger seat.

Knoxville officers noticed a car speeding in the early hours of May 9 on Interstate 40 near West Hills, according to police.

The driver told officers that he was speeding to their hotel because he needed to use the bathroom.

The driver’s girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat with their 1-year-old daughter in her lap, police said.

The woman said she was breastfeeding her daughter as the man drove them back to the hotel, according to police. The baby was “unrestrained” on her mother’s lap, police said.

The driver is being held for United States Immigration and Customs enforcement, WATE reported. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license, according to Knoxville police.

