Driver going 115 mph on Bayside Bridge arrested on 3rd DUI charge, deputies say

A Palm Harbor woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge early Friday morning after she was traveling at 115 mph over the Bayside Bridge, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

It’s the third time in the last 12 years that Colleen Marie Lloyd, 46, has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Deputies said Lloyd was driving a vehicle northbound over the bridge just after 3 a.m. Friday at 60 mph over the 55-mph speed limit.

Deputies later noticed she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had watery and glassy eyes. Breath tests showed she had a blood-alcohol count of 0.187 and 0.190, both of which are more than twice the 0.08 level at which Florida law presumes impairment, arrest reports state.

Lloyd was booked at the Pinellas County jail on a felony DUI charge. She was later released on $5,000 bail. Her attorney has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Court records show Lloyd was arrested on DUI charges in Pinellas County in 2011 and 2013. She received probation in both cases, though in the second case she also was required to spend about two weeks in jail, records show.

She was also fined about $1,500 in both cases. Her driver’s license was revoked for six months after the 2011 arrest and for five years after the 2013 case, records show.