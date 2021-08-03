Driver grabs bumper before fleeing hit-and-run crash with motorcyclist in Kansas City

Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

A motorcyclist was gravely injured late Monday after being struck by an SUV in a Kansas City intersection, police said.

At about 9:39 p.m. Monday, first responders were called to the area of East 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue on a crash that left one person with critical injuries, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a Zhejiang Apollo motorcross motorcycle drove east on 53rd Street, then ran a stop sign as they crossed Prospect Avenue, police said.

In the intersection, the motorcyclist was hit by the driver of a silver SUV who was headed south on prospect.

The SUV’s driver, an unidentified female, stopped the vehicle long enough to grab part of her front bumper that came off in the crash, police said. Then she got back in the vehicle and kept driving south on Prospect Avenue.

The motorcyclist remained lying on the street suffering from critical injuries.

The victim’s age and gender were not immediately available.

