Driver with gunshot wound dies after crashing into apartments, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a car that crashed into an apartment complex in Atlanta, leaving the driver dead, according to a statement from the department.

The police department responded to a call at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 regarding a vehicle that had hit a building. When police arrived, they found the driver unconscious, according to officials.

According to WSB-TV, the driver appeared to be in his late 20s.

Police told Fox5 Atlanta that the victim had been driving a BMW and needed to be cut out of the vehicle and removed after the crash, which was when medics noticed he had been shot.

“The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced deceased,” the police said in a statement.

WSB-TV reported that police recovered ballistic evidence inside the apartment complex, but have not identified what led to the shooting.

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing.

