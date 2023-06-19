A driver had their Mercedes-Benz stolen, investigators found it burning on I-575

A Mercedes-Benz was stolen and then burned in Cherokee County this week.

Now, Cherokee County fire officials are trying to figure out what happened.

Officials said the car was stolen in Marietta on June 12.

It was later located in Cherokee County on Interstate 575 northbound near the Howell Bridge Road exit.

When fire officials arrived on the scene early the next morning, the car was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information believed to be related to this incident is asked to contact the CCFES Fire Investigators by phone at 678-493-4197

Police are offering an award of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the fire.

