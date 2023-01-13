Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say

A woman driving to work from Mexico to California heard noises from the back of her car. After investigating the sounds she found two people hiding in her trunk, news outlets reported.

The woman was traveling through the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana, Mexico, to San Diego on Jan. 12 when she heard the noises, according to CBS8.

She pulled over around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley and found two people in the trunk, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

The driver popped the trunk and a man and woman dressed in all black and believed to be in their 50s bolted away, according to CBS 8. The woman called police, and the two people were not located, according to CBS 8.

San Diego police told KUSI that the woman cooperated with law enforcement and it is unclear how the man and woman got into the trunk.

It is unclear if U.S. Customs and Border Protection were called to “investigate if the passengers came from Mexico,” according to NBC 7 San Diego.

