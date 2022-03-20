Driver helping pedestrian he just hit is run over and killed in Colorado, police say

A driver who fatally struck a man crossing the street in Aurora also died when he stopped to try to help the pedestrian, Colorado police said.

A second vehicle hit the driver, killing him, at 7:50 p.m. Friday, March 18, near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Uvalda Street, Aurora police said in a news release.

A Mitsubishi sedan hit a man crossing the street outside a crosswalk, killing him, police said. The driver pulled over and got out to try to help the pedestrian.

A passing Mercury Mountaineer hit the driver, who later died at a hospital, police said. The second driver also pulled over and cooperated with police.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol are involved in either accident, police said.

They ask that anyone with information or dash cam video call police at 630-256-5330.

