Driver from High Desert ID'd, charged in hit-and-run death of boy, 16, found on Highway 62

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has charged a 57-year-old man for the suspected hit-and-run death of a teenage boy in Yucca Valley.

Troy Dean Reynolds, 57, who the sheriff's department identified as the driver, is accused of killing Joshua Alexander Sanchez Barreras, 16, during the incident in January.

Through an agreement with Reynolds’ defense counsel and the DA’s office, Reynolds is scheduled to surrender in court for booking and arraignment on the suspected felony complaint on Feb. 27, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Teen found unresponsive in center median

Yucca Valley sheriff’s deputies reported that at 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 26, they were patrolling Highway 62/Twentynine Palms Highway when they saw a teenage boy in the center median, east of Avalon Avenue. He was unresponsive.

Deputies provided medical aid, and the teen, later identified as Barreras of Yucca Valley, was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center, where he was declared dead, sheriff’s officials said.

The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team working the case developed leads and found evidence that tied a white Dodge Ram truck to the scene, authorities said.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered that Reynolds, a resident of Yucca Valley, was the driver of a Dodge Ram 5500 tow truck during the collision, according to sheriff’s officials.

"Reynolds made no effort to report the collision to law enforcement but instead made extensive efforts to conceal his involvement," sheriff’s officials said in the statement.

Detectives followed more leads and recovered parts from Reynolds' truck, consistent with the collision, at a body shop in Riverside County, where the parts were removed shortly after the hit-and-run, authorities said.

The Morongo Basin sheriff's station prepared the case and submitted it to the DA’s office, which filed a felony complaint charging Reynolds with suspected hit-and-run resulting in the death of another person, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

