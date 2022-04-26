Driver high on mushrooms hits embankment and sends car soaring into air, GA cops say

A Georgia man was arrested after being accused of driving through an embankment and going airborne while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms, local police said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on April 25, a report from the Kennesaw Police Department said. Officers said they found the man’s car crashed near a Texaco station’s gas pumps, the report said. Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

A video of the crash shared by Fox 5 shows the car speeding into an embankment near the station, launching the car into the air and before landing and coming to a stop just inches from a gas pump. The man is then seen getting out of the car and running into the station.

The man was later found nearby after police got a report about the crash. He was on his knees with his hands on his head, and he told officers to take him and that he needed help, the incident report said.

The man told police that he was the driver of the vehicle and that the car belonged to his parents. He said he believed someone was chasing him and trying to kill him, but he couldn’t describe who they were or what vehicle they were in, the report said.

During his conversation with police, the man was exhibiting “jittering movements and speaking incoherently at times,” officers said. Fire officials from Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services arrived at the scene to check the man for injuries. As they were doing so, the man blurted out that he was “tripping” on mushrooms and that he consumed six of them before driving the car, the report said.

Police arrested the man on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and the man agreed to have his blood tested, the report said.

A witness at the gas station who interacted with the man before the crash said the man was behaving oddly and “seemed ‘out of it,’’’ police said. Another witness who saw the crash said she saw the man lose control of the vehicle and witnessed it heading toward the embankment before being launched into the air.

The man was arrested and booked into the Acworth County Jail.

