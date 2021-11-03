Driver high on nitrous oxide jailed in Sarasota motorcycle death, police say

SARASOTA — A 30-year-old Bradenton man was arrested by federal marshals this week in connection with a collision June 12 that claimed the life of a 60-year-old motorcyclist, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Jordan Schopfer was driving high on nitrous oxide when he collided with the motorcycle on North Beneva Road, police said. Witnesses told police they saw Schopfer’s 2002 Toyota Corolla drive into the outside lane then over the concrte median into oncoming traffic.

Schopfer hit a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, killing its driver, police said. The name of the driver was not released because of Marsy’s Law.

After the crash, police found a can of compressed air and a restaurant-style whipping container inside Schopfer’s car. They also found a receipt for the compressed air purchase 12 minutes earlier.

Police say concluded that Schopfer “huffed or snorted” nitrous oxide to get high just before the crash.

Surveillance video showed Schopfer nearly hitting a pedestrian and rear-ending a parked car in a parking lot just after purchasing the compressed air, police said. Nitrous oxide could have caused Schopfer to experience hallucinations, police said.

Schopfer’s driver’s license had been revoked at the time of the crash for a previous charge of DUI with personal injury. His license had been suspended before because of driving under the influence and failing to pay traffic fines, police said.

Schopfer was arrested in Manatee County by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held without bail at the Manatee County Jail.