Driver in high-speed chase heading to county court

Aug. 5—BOSWELL — A Boswell man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of leading Conemaugh Township police on a high-speed chase through a construction zone and then pulling a knife on officers, authorities said.

Ronald Alan Kalina Jr., 39, of the 200 block of Kalina Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

According to township police, Kalina was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on U.S. Route 219 on July 28 when he allegedly passed a marked police cruiser.

"He was clocked by the officer at well over 90 mph and into triple digits," township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.

The officer turned on the emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

"He didn't stop and went down toward McNally Bridge," Zangaglia said.

Kalina sped through the construction zone into Richland Township. Kalina then made an illegal turn using the lane reserved for emergency vehicles, and headed southbound driving a second time through the construction zone.

"I intervened at that point and attempted a rolling road block. The individual appeared to attempt to strike my vehicle," Zangaglia said.

"He went around and off the berm and continued southbound at between 100 and 115 mph."

State police in Somerset laid two strips of stop sticks across the road at the Route 601 exit to puncture the tires, Zangaglia said.

Kalina stopped before reaching the stop sticks and climbed out of the car, holding a knife and refusing to drop the weapon, he said.

"Luckily, we were able to deploy the Taser," Zangaglia said.

"The Taser saved us from having to use lethal force."

Kalina was charged with three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, 10 counts of reckless endangering another person, one count of resisting arrest, one count of fleeing and eluding and several traffic summaries.

Kalina was returned to the Somerset County Jail.