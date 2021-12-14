Driver hit 11 parked cars at Manatee hospital, police say. He was charged with DUI

A 56-year-old Sarasota man was arrested for allegedly crashing into 11 parked vehicles at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot Monday.

Bradenton Police Department officers arrested and charged Timothy P. McElroy with 11 counts of driving under the influence with property damage and careless driving, a news release said.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, when McElroy allegedly was under the influence when crashing into the parked cars, the report said.

The report said all of the vehicles were unoccupied and there weren’t any injuries.

