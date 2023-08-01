Driver who hit 6 migrants in North Carolina Walmart parking lot turns himself in

The driver who mowed down six migrant workers in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot turned himself in to authorities, telling them the entire incident was a mistake and that he fled the scene in a panic.

Daniel Gonzalez, 68, was accompanied by family members as he walked into the Lincolnton Police Department Monday evening. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and released on $50,000 bond, according to a statement from authorities.

Relatives told investigators he had said “he was parking at Walmart and hit the gas by accident” in the seconds before the collision occurred on Sunday. Gonzalez’s SUV, as a result, plowed through a group of 20 to 30 migrant workers waiting to board a shuttle bus that travels to and from a nearby farm.

Authorities were called around 1:17 p.m. to the Walmart in Lincolnton — roughly 35 miles northwest of Charlotte — where they found six people suffering injuries caused by the crash.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and all the victims have since been released from the hospital, police said. They were identified as Jorge A. Lopez, Zalapa M. Hermosillo, Jose L. Calderon, Luis D. Alcantar, Rodrigo M. Gutierrez-Tapia and Santiago Baltazar.

Their employer, Jeff Crotts of Knob Creek Farm in Lawndale, told NBC News the men are in the United States under an agricultural visa for seasonal farm workers. They’d traveled to the Walmart by bus for a shopping trip earlier in the afternoon.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities said they believed the incident was an intentional vehicular assault and distributed security images of the Gonzalez’s SUV.

With News Wire Services