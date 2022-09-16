Driver who hit Blackman students at crosswalk indicted Thursday

The driver who hit two teenagers in a crosswalk on the third day of the school year was charged in a sealed indictment Thursday and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said 42-year-old Ellen Drake, a Murfreesboro city employee, was released on her own recognizance. There is no bond amount listed on the arrest record and the arresting agency was not available.

Emergency personnel assist Blackman Middle School eighth-grader Kaydyn Hamby, who was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk while walking to school.

Drake was driving a 2022 Acura RDX and made a left turn from Blaze Drive in the Blackman area heading southbound on Fortress Boulevard when she struck the Rutherford County Schools students, who were making their way across Fortress at the crosswalk.

Both students were treated at the scene. Eighth-grader Kaydyn Hamby took the brunt of the collision and was transported to the hospital where doctors confirmed she suffered a concussion, bruises, and a broken tooth and was placed on crutches.

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the incident because Drake is a city employee. An agency spokesperson confirmed that THP would not charge the driver.

Drake remains employed as a training coordinator with the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch Center), confirmed Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson Larry Flowers.

Brandi Beach sits with her granddaughter, Kaydyn Hamby, a Blackman Middle School eighth-grader who was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 9 in a crosswalk while walking to school.

“The employee was not on duty and not driving a city-owned vehicle when the unfortunate accident occurred," Flowers said in an email. "To avoid a conflict of interest or impartiality, the accident investigation was turned over to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver’s employment with the city is irrelevant as it relates to this incident.”

No more information is available. The criminal indictment is sealed because the victim is a minor.

This is a developing story.

