The driver who struck and injured a 4-year-old boy who ran into traffic will not be charged, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The South Carolina woman was driving on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, when the child crossed the busy street, Capt. Matthew Sherrill said.

The child's 15-year-old brother had crossed first, running across the road, and the 4-year-old boy followed, darting into traffic, Sherrill said.

The woman slowed down when she saw the 15-year-old, but she did not see the 4-year-old, Sherrill said.

"It was during heavy, heavy traffic," he added.

Police conferred with the District Attorney's Office in the case, and prosecutors and police agreed that no charges would be filed, Sherrill said.

The 4-year-old was released Monday from Levine Children's Hospital and is in stable condition at home, Sherrill said.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Driver who hit child won't be charged