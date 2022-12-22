Driver who hit, killed Fresno student in front of high school charged with murder by DA

A Fresno woman has been charged in a fatal collision with a Hoover High student in October.

Lisa Ellen Spoors, 39, was charged with three counts, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday — murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing great bodily injury and failure to perform a duty following a collision causing death.

Spoors is charged with hitting Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. while he was crossing the road in front of Hoover at First and Barstow avenues on Oct. 4.

Al-Hakim Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he died a week later.

Police have said Spoors was driving north on First when she struck Al-Hakim Jr. She left the scene and returned 20 minutes later.

In Thursday’s update, the DA’s office said Spoors’ toxicology report at the time of the incident indicated she had a combination of illicit and prescription substances in her system.

In addition, the DA’s office said, Spoors in 2008 was convicted in Fresno County Superior Court of driving under the influence. She was advised then that “driving under the influence was dangerous to human life and that she could be charged with murder if she did so”, and a person was killed as a result of that driving.

Spoors faces15 years in prison.