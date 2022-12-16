Driver that hit and killed two Gallo employees identified by San Luis Obispo Police

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified the man who struck and killed a couple and their dog in late November, according to a news release from the department on Thursday.

Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was traveling in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36 while they were walking their dog on Nov. 21. The vehicle hit the curb, a street sign and the bridge that spans the creek.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, police say.

“The investigation into the tragic deaths of two San Luis Obispo community members remains a top priority for the Investigations Bureau at San Luis Obispo Police Department,” the news release said. “This is a complex case with a variety of intricate and technical evidence that is still being collected and analyzed.”

The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m., and a traffic collision report was taken at that time. The next day, around 4:40 p.m., a dead dog was found in the creekbed.

Sacramento Drive is posted at 25 mph as traffic enters from Orcutt Road, and the recommended speed quickly drops to 20 mph at a 90-degree curve where the signs are obscured by trees. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found dead under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22, 2022, following a car crash the evening before. Police believe the driver hit the couple while traveling at excessive speed.

A few hours after the dog was found, SLOPD received a missing person’s report from family members of Chachere and Besser who were expecting the two to arrive in Modesto. They provided the San Luis Obispo Police Department with photos of Chachere, Besser and their dog, the agency said.

A police dispatcher recognized the dog in the photo as the dog found dead in the creekbed, police said.

When officers returned to the area, they found Chachere and Besser’s bodies under dense brush in the creekbed, police said.

Chachere and Besser worked together at E.&J. Gallo Winery, which is based in Modesto but has operations around the Central Coast. The couple moved to their most current San Luis Obispo apartment this past summer, according to a neighbor and the leasing agent at the property. The two mostly kept to themselves, the neighbor said.

Chachere was a linebacker on Cal Poly’s football team from 2001-2005, Cal Poly Athletics spokesperson Eric Burdick previously told The Tribune, making 106 tackles and 15 sacks during his football career.

Patricio has cooperated with the investigation, according to previous news releases. SLOPD has not indicated whether the department intends to make an arrest or recommend that charges be filed.

“SLOPD remains committed to the thorough completion of the investigation and appreciates the patience of the community while we work towards providing important answers to family members and our community in pursuit of justice,” the release said.

The department asks anyone who feels they have information for investigators to call 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.