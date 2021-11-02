Driver who hit pedestrian pleads insanity

Nov. 2—A Kansas man accused of attempted murder and assault in Otsego County last fall pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in Otsego County Court Monday, Nov. 1.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said it was "pretty clear" that George K. Wang, 23, originally of Lawrence, Kansas, was in very bad shape mentally when the incident occurred last year. Muehl said the psychiatrist assigned to the case agreed that Wang didn't know why he was in Otsego County or what he was doing when he struck a pedestrian along state Route 28 in Hartwick.

Wang was indicted in March on charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both violent felonies. He is accused of intentionally driving a 2013 Hyundai off state Route 28, over the shoulder and into the grass in front of the Tops plaza, striking and seriously injuring Michael Stats, a pedestrian, on Nov. 18.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the vehicle failed to stop, re-entered the roadway by swerving around other vehicles in the area and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, traveling south on state Route 28, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle, exhibiting extensive front-end damage, was found by a State Police patrol in the area of state Route 28 and the Interstate 88 interchange. Troopers stopped the vehicle and detained Wang for the deputies.

Muehl said Wang will be sent to the state prison psychiatric hospital in Marcy and observed. Wang will be released when he can show he is able to function in society without hurting anyone, Muehl said.

Wang has been free on $300,000 partially secured bond since the initial incident.