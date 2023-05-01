Driver hits golf cart in deadly SC beach town crash, cops say. She’s charged with DUI

A driver slammed into a golf cart, killing one person and injuring three others in a popular South Carolina beach town, officials told news outlets.

The deceased woman is believed to have been a bride from Charlotte, North Carolina. The crash happened just after she left her reception with members of her wedding party, according to a GoFundMe page and details that the Folly Beach Police Department shared with WCIV.

Now, the driver accused of running into the wedding party’s golf cart is facing several charges of driving under the influence. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

South Carolina police told WCSC the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It was reported about a block from a public beach access point and roughly 15 miles south of Charleston.

One of the golf cart riders, identified as 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, was killed in the crash. She “died on the scene from blunt force injuries,” the Charleston County Coroner’s Office wrote in a news release.

Two other people riding on the golf cart were seriously hurt in the crash. A third person was injured but in stable condition, WCBD reported on April 29.

Police said Komoroski wasn’t injured when her vehicle hit the golf cart from behind at 65 mph. Though news outlets report that her blood test results are pending, she was booked into the Charleston County jail and charged with reckless homicide as well as three counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, online records show.

The Folly Beach Police Department didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on May 1.

