Driver hits, kills man in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said that a man was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 55th Ave. and Landover Rd. for the report of a pedestrian collision. There, they found a man in the road.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car that hit him stayed on the scene. Investigators are working to determine what caused the collision.

North and southbound lanes between 56th Ave. and Landover Rd. and Annapolis Rd. at Landover Rd. were closed into the evening.

