Driver hits, kills pedestrian in Spring Hill: FHP

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64-year-old driver hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday evening as they were walking in the travel lanes on Spring Hill Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:10 p.m., the 46-year-old pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes just east of Air Commerce Boulevard. FHP said the lanes were dark and wet from the rain.

The driver, who was heading westbound in a Toyota RAV4, tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian after initially not seeing her but ended up hitting the woman.

FHP said she was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

