Driver hits parked cars, then runs, Fresno police say. Here’s how the chase played out

A man was taken into custody on suspicion of crashing into other vehicles Friday afternoon and later being found after running away from the scene, police said.

The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. on the 4460 block of East Dakota Avenue as the driver of a gray Toyota Camry was going east on East Dakota Avenue, near Barton Avenue. The driver lost control and crashed into multiple unoccupied parked vehicles, Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe said.

The driver got out of the car and ran north, going into neighborhoods and at times hopping fences along the way, police said. A police helicopter flew overhead and directed officers to the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and will be charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and a possible DUI, police said.

Uribe said there was a passenger in the vehicle, but she wasn’t injured.

No other injuries were reported, Uribe said.