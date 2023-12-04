Driver hits person riding scooter then drives away, Atlanta police say
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a scooter driver injured.
Atlanta police said on Sunday night, they were called out to an accident at the Buford Spring Connector and Peachtree Street NE.
Police said it appeared a car hit the scooter driver.
The driver left the scene and the scooter driver sustained minor injuries.
There is no word on a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
