Driver hits person riding scooter then drives away, Atlanta police say

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a scooter driver injured.

Atlanta police said on Sunday night, they were called out to an accident at the Buford Spring Connector and Peachtree Street NE.

Police said it appeared a car hit the scooter driver.

The driver left the scene and the scooter driver sustained minor injuries.

There is no word on a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

