Driver hits Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

Bravo

Kandi Burruss learned at an early age to never “skip a beat or a bag.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom confirmed this during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she discussed her recent string of career wins and ever-growing business empire. Kandi told the outlet she had adopted an entrepreneurial mindset years before she became a household name, and it was thanks in large part to her mother, Mama Joyce. “I’ve always been pretty good at maintaining money,” she revealed. “My mom al