Driver hits Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

Diabetes drugs that also promote weight loss such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, becoming a darling of celebrities and investors, are being studied to tackle some of the most difficult-to-treat brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Diabetes regimens, from Ozempic to old mainstays like insulin and metformin, appear to address several different aspects of the metabolic system implicated in Alzheimer's disease, including a protein called amyloid and inflammation, researchers say. Several scientists interviewed by Reuters pointed to mounting research supporting testing diabetes drugs against neurodegenerative diseases.