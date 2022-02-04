Driver hits woman and moves her from the road before driving away, Texas police say

Houston police are looking for a person accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle before moving her body out of the street and driving away.

Police say Carolyn Sanders was crossing the street in north Houston at about 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 when a white SUV “of unknown make and model” hit her.

The driver exited the car and moved the 57-year-old from the street and onto the sidewalk, police said in a news release.

The driver — whom police describe as an older “heavy set” male with gray hair and a mustache — then got back into the car and drove off, the release said.

According to police, the driver did not attempt to give medical assistance to Sanders, who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries in “stable” condition.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.

