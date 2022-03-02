Driver holding baby leads cops on chase in stolen car, Mississippi police say

A woman accused of cradling a child as she led police on a chase in a stolen car has been arrested in Mississippi, authorities said.

Kimberly Davis of Jackson faces several charges including child endangerment after authorities said she led police on a chase through Flowood on Feb. 24 with the baby in her arms, according to a March 2 news release posted on the Flowood Police Department’s Facebook page.

Her passenger, Deandre Harper, was also arrested and charged. Police haven’t said if Davis and Harper are the child’s parents.

Police said they refused to stop when officers tried pulling them over on Lakeland Drive. During the chase, authorities said they realized “the driver was carrying an infant child.” They also learned the car they were pursuing had been taken during an armed carjacking in Jackson.

Davis and Harper were eventually arrested without incident, police said.

Both were charged with drug possession, fleeing or eluding police, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a release.

The child’s condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday, March 2. McClatchy News reached out to Flowood police and is awaiting a response.

Flowood is less than 10 miles northeast of Jackson.

