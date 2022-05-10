Driver in hospital with serious injuries after collision with Meridian Police SUV

A vehicle collision that involved a police cruiser left the driver of the other car in the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night, Meridian police said.

While responding to a report of a prowler, a Meridian police officer was driving with emergency lights and sirens on, according to an email from Meridian spokesperson Kelsey Johnston on Tuesday.

The officer was heading north on North Meridian Road at 8:12 p.m. when a car crossed in front of the police SUV, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr.

An adult driver, coming from East State Avenue, had attempted to turn onto Meridian Road southbound, police said. East State Avenue has a stop sign.

The impact was “significant,” according to Orr. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Johnston. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a collision investigation. No charges have been filed or tickets issued at this time, police said.