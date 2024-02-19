Driver hospitalized in crash that left Subway cookies on I-15

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semitruck driver was taken to the hospital Sunday with minor injuries after the truck rolled over near Beaver, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling northbound on I-15 near Beaver and rolled because of the slower traffic ahead, according to UHP.

A semitruck driver was taken to the hospital on Feb. 18, 2024, with minor injuries after the truck rolled over near Beaver, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The truck was transporting cookies for Subway. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

UHP also confirmed that the semitruck was transporting cookies for Subway.

Another car that was two miles behind the original accident was reportedly forced off the road because of the slower traffic, later hitting a cable barrier, according to UHP.

Officials report that the other driver was not injured.

There is no further information at this time.

