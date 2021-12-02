Driver hospitalized with gunshot wound after road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man who fired a gun at another driver on Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday afternoon in a fit of road rage, troopers said.

About 1:30 p.m., troopers were called about a shooting on the Turnpike southbound at the 53-mile marker near Griffin Road.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving in a white Nissan Altima in the left lane, in front of a white Mercedes-Benz GLA, said Lt. Yanko Reyes, a spokesperson for FHP.

The man driving the Mercedes-Benz then changed into the center lane and fired one shot at the passenger’s side of the Altima.

The bullet struck the driver of the Altima through the back, and he continued to drive another four miles south before stopping in the left turn lane in the area of Pines Boulevard and Southwest 63rd Terrace, Reyes said.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to recover. After the shooting, the Mercedes-Benz driver drove south without stopping, Reyes said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call FHP at *347.