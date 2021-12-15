Driver hospitalized after her car is struck by train at downtown Redding railroad crossing

A Ford sedan that was struck Tuesday night, Dec. 14, 2021, by a Union Pacific train in downtown Redding sits on top of a flatbed tow truck.

A woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries after the car she was driving was struck by a train at the railroad crossing at South Street downtown, the Redding Police Department said.

The collision was reported around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and witnesses told police the 50-year-old woman was driving west on South Street when she stopped behind other vehicles east of the railroad crossing. The railroad crossing arms were down, witnesses said.

The woman then drove her Ford sedan around the railroad crossing arms, police said in a news release posted on Facebook.

A Union Pacific train traveling south was unable to stop in time and struck the Ford, police said, adding that the car came to rest against a metal railroad crossing signal at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, police said.

Police temporarily closed several intersections downtown during their investigation.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact the Redding Police Department Traffic Unit,” police posted on Facebook.

READ MORE:

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Driver hospitalized after her car is struck by train in downtown Redding