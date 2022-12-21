Driver ‘inadvertently’ kills passenger while passing gun in car, Fresno sheriff says

A Fresno man has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after a shooting inside the car both were riding in killed the driver, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Officer said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at noon Saturday as Javier McCoy, 24, was riding in the backseat of the car, driven by David Clay, 24, of Clovis, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

While on Cornelia Avenue between Olive and Belmont avenues, Clay is believed to have passed the handgun to McCoy, and the gun went off, striking Clay in his Torso. McCoy said that he “inadvertently” fired the weapon while handling it, Botti said.

Clay died of the bullet wound at Community Regional Medical Center.

McCoy was booked into Fresno County Jail on Saturday but was released on bound later in day. A court appearance is scheduled March 2.

It is the 23rd homicide investigated by sheriff’s detectives in 2022. Nine of the investigations involve deaths in various city jurisdictions that were taken over by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. A tipster will be able to remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.