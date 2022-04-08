Driver indicted in death of pedestrian

Apr. 8—A Navarro County grand jury indicted Jonathan Avila, 23, on the charge of manslaughter in the vehicle accident that resulted in the death of pedestrian Charles "Chubby" Herrera, 62, of Corsicana.

The fatal accident shut down Seventh Avenue as police investigated the scene Oct. 13, 2021.

According to Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson, a vehicle struck the victim as he was walking that morning.

Corsicana police arrested Avila Jan. 27 in connection with the accident.

Johnson said Corsicana Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Specialist, Detective Sean Frasier conducted a very thorough and lengthy investigation.

"This investigation involved hundreds of man-hours due to the complexity and nature of the incident. The process followed a scientific methodology which examined the circumstances, mechanics and all contributing factors associated with the collision.

"The reconstruction of this accident involved a working knowledge of physics, vehicle dynamics, mathematics, and video analysis. Additional electronic evidence was obtained by a forensic examination of the suspect's cell-phone," Johnson said.