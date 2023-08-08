Driver indicted for hit-and-run killing of 79-year-old grandmother in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man with a history of driving problems was arraigned Tuesday for charges stemming from the hit-and-run death of a 79-year-old Brooklyn grandmother mowed down last year on her to buy groceries.

Neal Small, 35, was busted when he showed up in court Tuesday for an unrelated case in which he was accused of driving with a suspended license in East New York, police said.

Small was then charged with leaving the scene of the accident that killed Verna McKnight last Nov. 5 on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush.

McKnight, who owned a beauty salon nearby, stepped out of her Toyota Camry to go grocery shopping and was struck as she crossed the street by a white Ford van, police said.

The driver stopped briefly on E. 52nd St., got out of the van and looked around — his face caught on video — before driving off, sources said.

Medics rushed McKnight to Brookdale Hospital but she could not be saved.

Her family was devastated.

“She was murdered,” her grandson, Kareem McKnight, told the Daily News at the time. “Our family wants justice.”

McKnight was born in Jamaica and moved to the U.S. in 1980. She had five children, seven grandchildren, one with whom she lived in Canarsie, and a great-grandchild.

Her family said she worked as a housekeeper at The Plaza Hotel until she could save enough money to open her salon, Unisex Contemporary Beauty, around 1985.

“Our mom, she wasn’t the normal 80-year-old,” said her daughter Judith Donaldson, 61. “She’s just so fun, so encouraging, always a fighter. She was no ordinary mom. She was so much fun.”

McKnight’s husband and the father of her children died just a year after she brought her family to New York.

“She just picked up, and she was just everything to us,” said another daughter, Michelle McKnight. “She’s like royalty to us — our best friend, our confidant.”

Investigators tracked the van Neal was driving to its owner, a man who identified Neal as his friend, sources said.

McKnight was struck as she was crossing the street, but because Neal wasn’t speeding, he wasn’t charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to sources.

Neal, who lives in Canarsie and delivers ice to bars and lounges, was also charged with driving without a valid license.

NYPD Inspector Sylvester Ge, head of the Highway District, said he was glad investigators from the Collision Investigation Squad were able to arrest the suspect.

“Time and again our CIS investigators are committed in their relentless pursuit of those who ignore traffic rules and flee from a collision scene to face justice and to provide some solace to the victim’s family,” Ge said.