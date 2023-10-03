Driver injured in crash involving semi on Hwy 101 in Los Alamos
Driver injured in crash involving semi on Hwy 101 in Los Alamos
Driver injured in crash involving semi on Hwy 101 in Los Alamos
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.
Phil Nevin went just 119-149 and failed to make the postseason in his two years leading the Angels.
The Giants haven't lived up to expectations in 2023 ... yet.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
Trevor Bauer and the first of four sexual assault accusers settled their litigation against each other Monday.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
The ascerbic commentator returns after being dark during the writers' strike and sticks it to the studios for holding out for five mionths.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Brazil has over 75 million drivers, and Gringo wants to be the super app support for all of their automotive and insurance needs. The app enables drivers to manage their car's documentation and services in one place, including the payment of fines, taxes and licensing, contracting insurance and loans using the vehicle as collateral. In total, Gringo, started by Rodrigo Colmonero, Caique Carvalho and Juliano Dutra, has raised $80 million.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
Arc is making a splash with investors as it wraps up deliveries of its limited edition $300,000 electric boat and eyes its next target: watersports. The Los Angeles-based electric boat startup, which designed, built and has now delivered a limited edition run of the Arc One, recently raised $70 million in a Series B round from a bevy of returning investors, including Eclipse, Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures. New investor Menlo Ventures — specifically long-time partner and self-proclaimed boating enthusiast Shawn Carolan — also joined in.
Get ready, it's time for the 35th season of 'The Amazing Race.'
Industry Ventures prides itself on trying to zig when others zag. Of course, the next year, when the market famously crashed, Industry Ventures was able to pick up some of the pieces on the cheap. According to firm founder Hans Swildens, Industry Ventures now has stakes in a stunning 600 other firms, including, per the firm's website, Cowboy Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Bling Capital and Boldstart.