Driver injured in crash involving semi on Hwy 101 in Los Alamos

Brazil has over 75 million drivers, and Gringo wants to be the super app support for all of their automotive and insurance needs. The app enables drivers to manage their car's documentation and services in one place, including the payment of fines, taxes and licensing, contracting insurance and loans using the vehicle as collateral. In total, Gringo, started by Rodrigo Colmonero, Caique Carvalho and Juliano Dutra, has raised $80 million.