Driver injured in deer-car collision

Nov. 6—BRISTOL — A Bristol woman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital following a vehicle-deer collision Friday evening.

Kierilee James, 31, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander west on C.R. 8, east of Songbird Way, at 9:18 p.m. when a deer ran in front of her vehicle and collided with it, an Elkhart County Sheirff's Office news release stated. She reported neck and back pain and was taken to the hospital by medics.

James was not cited for the crash and her vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

VEHICLE/BUILDING COLLISION

An Elkhart woman has been cited following an early Friday morning crash on Ind. 19 at Roseland Drive.

Heather Poe, 35, was driving northbound when the 2014 Buick/Verano she was driving veered off the roadway on the east side and struck a building, an ECSO news release stated. She reported right angle pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Poe was cited for driving while license suspended and for driving without insurance, the release added.

ARRESTS

* Myranda Blosser, 35, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of a schedule substance after officers responded at 12:32 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle at 3802 Midway Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Renee Wood, 52, North Webster, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to the ECJ.

* John Wood, 49, Goshen, was arrested for an outstanding warrant as well as on additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia at 2023 Eisenhower Drive at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the ECJ.

* Audra Polacheck, 25, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Elkhart and Peddlers Village Roads. She was taken to the ECJ.

* Randall Deshawn Steward, 38, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime involving domestic battery after officers responded to the 83 Winchester Trail at 9:17 a.m. Friday. He was taken to the ECJ.

* Theodore Wright, 40, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of W. Washington and S. Main Streets. He was taken to the ECJ.

* Carol Dickerson, 63, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to 3802 Midway Road at 4:55 p.m. Friday. She was taken to the ECJ.

* Rene Hernandez Ramirez, 31, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of W. Pike and 3rd Streets at 10:47 p.m. Friday. She was taken to the ECJ.

* Javier Zempoalteca Guevara, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior at 12:07 a.m. Friday. He was taken to the ECJ.

* Alexis Valenzuela Pacheco, 24, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a license after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Main and Jackson Streets at 1:58 a.m. He was taken to the ECJ.

* Aldo Lopez Roque, 21, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, endangerment and driving while never having obtained a license after officers conducted a traffic stop at 2:59 a.m. Saturday at N. 5th Street and E. Lincoln Ave. He was taken to the ECJ.

LOST PASSPORT

Juan Carlos Sanchez Leal, 37, Goshen, reported a lost Mexican passport at 3:01 p.m. Friday.