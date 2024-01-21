Driver injured after losing control of car, crashing early Sunday on Kansas City highway

Andrea Klick
·1 min read

One person was critically injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing early Sunday on a Kansas City highway.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:14 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Chestnut Avenue, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A white Volvo 890 was traveling on I-70 at a high speed, when it lost control, moved across all three lanes of traffic and struck the center concrete jersey barriers, Becchina said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured. Police are investigating impairment as a potential factor in the crash.

