Driver injured after losing control of car, crashing early Sunday on Kansas City highway

One person was critically injured after losing control of their vehicle and crashing early Sunday on a Kansas City highway.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:14 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Chestnut Avenue, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A white Volvo 890 was traveling on I-70 at a high speed, when it lost control, moved across all three lanes of traffic and struck the center concrete jersey barriers, Becchina said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured. Police are investigating impairment as a potential factor in the crash.