Driver injured in north Fort Worth shooting on I-35W, police say

A 37-year-old man was injured during a shooting believed to have occurred on Interstate 35W early Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a shooting victim. The details around the shooting are still being investigated, police said, but officials believe the incident occurred while the victim was driving on the interstate.

According to the police incident detail report, the shooting occurred near 400 North Freeway and the victim received gunshot wounds to the face and arm. The victim was also wearing an ankle monitor, according to the report.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and the injuries aren’t life-threatening, officials said.