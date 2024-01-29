Driver injured after vehicle runs into ditch outside of Kandiyohi, Minnesota

Jan. 29—KANDIYOHI

— A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after driving through an intersection outside Kandiyohi and entering the ditch.

According to a news release from Sgt. Tim Fischer of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned upon arrival that Shelby Kingery, 31, of Svea, had driven through the intersection and entered the ditch. Kingery's vehicle eventually stopped near the railroad tracks.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office media report summarizing the call to dispatch, Kingery suffered a possible broken ankle.

Fischer said Kingery was transported from the scene by CentraCare Ambulance.

The media report on the dispatch call also stated the driver swerved to miss a deer and failed to stop at a stop sign. Those items were not confirmed in Fischer's news release.

The crash was reported at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Kandiyohi County Road 8 Northeast.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Kandiyohi Fire Department, Kandiyohi First Responders, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Minnesota State Patrol.