Driver injures four people changing a flat tire on Route 8 in Watertown

Four people who stopped to fix a flat tire on Route 8 in Watertown were hit by an impaired driver Thursday evening, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A Mazda and an Acura pulled over on the right shoulder of Route 8 near Exit 37 Thursday night before 9 p.m. Four passengers from the vehicles were standing on the side of the highway trying to fix a flat on the Mazda.

A Chevrolet SUV was driving in the right lane around a left-swinging curve when it veered into the back of the Acura. The Acura then hit two of the pedestrians, the metal guardrail and the Mazda.

Two of the people who were fixing the tire, a 56-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The other two, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were transported to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Troopers observed that the driver of the Chevrolet appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they said. He was given field sobriety tests and failed them, according to state police.

Torsiello was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain proper lane.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday morning.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.